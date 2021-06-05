Chicago increasing vaccination efforts in South, West sides

CHICAGO — Chicago is stepping up its efforts to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 and is focusing on communities with the city’s lowest vaccination rates.

Ahead of next Friday’s full of reopening in the state, Chicago’s health department is going on a vaccine blitz this weekend. It has been offering different incentives to convince people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, It’s Official Barber Shop in Englewood is going to play a role in helping community members get vaccinated. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, they will be offering free haircuts to anyone who gets vaccinated as part of the Vax and Relax Program.

This weekend, canvasing teams are going to go door-to-door to get more people vaccinated. They will be hitting 13 neighborhoods on the South and West sides.

The South and West sides are the communities with the lowest vaccination rates in the city.

About 600 vaccine ambassadors worked as contact tracers and others represent various community organizations. They’re going door-to-door this weekend to explain to residents the benefits of getting the vaccine and to sign them up for an appointment.

Englewood has the fewest number of people fully vaccinated at just 29.5% of people vaccinated.

Currently, 51% of Illinois’ adult population is vaccinated. The state will move to Phase 5 where everything will be back open at full capacity with few restrictions. The city will be following the state and also plans to reopen on June 11.

There are various other incentives the city and county are offering to encourage vaccinations such as offering free Six Flag tickets.