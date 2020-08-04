Chicago implements task force to crack down on large parties, gatherings

CHICAGO – The city has implemented a new task force to crack down on large parties and gatherings.

It’s operated by the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protections and they’ve already shuttered some venues.

The department performed 23 investigations over the weekend. They issued five cease and desist orders and three closure orders.

Cork and Kerry in Beverly is a neighborhood favorite. But their doors were shut last week for several days.

“we’ve been here since 1988,” owner Bill Guide said. “Everybody is dealing with the same thing, not just us.”

They had to close when business affairs and consumer protections told them to after receiving a couple COVID-19 related violations.

Of which, Guide says, was issued while only staff were in the building.

“I think we were doing everything in our power to keep our customers safe, happy and healthy,” Guide said.

To get the doors open again, they need to submit a reopening plan to the city.

They already passed a walk through inspection with BACP.

“We opened this past Friday,” Guide said.

While Cork and Kerry can serve freely again, Commissioner Rose Escareno said three gatherings were shut down over the weekend.

“Among these citations were warehouse parties at trap warehouse at 4106 West Chicago,” she said. “They were blatantly disregarding the health requirements. No masks, no social distance, we cited the party and shut it down.”

The new task force is addressing large parties at businesses and private residences.

You can report a party through 311 or 911 if necessary, authorities said.