Chicago house party ‘foolish and reckless’ amid coronavirus pandemic, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO — “Foolish and reckless.” That’s how Mayor Lori Lightfoot described a now viral video showing a crowded Chicago house party that happened occurred despite coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

Lightfoot said Monday that police are still investigating the party, which reportedly happened on the city’s West Side over the weekend. Authorities are still working to determine the exact location of the party.

“Every single person there that put themselves at risk, puts the next person, and the next person they come into contact with at risk,” she said. “That’s why, for me, that scene is so distressing. But we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

There are some reports that the party happened at an Airbnb rental. Lightfoot said that is still being investigated; however, Airbnbs have to follow the same restrictions as everyone else when it comes to social distancing, she said.

The party featured in the viral video wasn’t the only large gathering over the weekend. Lightfoot said police broke up several large scale parties.

“We’re not going to set the standard for the summer or warmer weather by allowing people to flout all the public health guidance we’ve been giving, and the enforcement that’s important around staying at home, limiting the size of gathering.”