Chicago hospitals prepare for COVID-19 vaccine arrival

CHICAGO — Chicago’s 34 hospitals are ready to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine following weeks of preparation during a sustained surge of the virus.

Rush University Medical Center, which has been doing dry runs of receiving the shipment, has yet to receive its allocation, an initial 1,950 doses.

Rush could vaccinate some front-line employees this afternoon if the vaccines arrive during the morning. They expect to inoculate 1,000 workers a day after receiving the shots.

Illinois is expecting 109,000 total doses in the initial shipment, with 23,000 doses allocated for Chicago, which operates on a separate distribution plan.

If the FDA issues emergency use approval for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine late this week, shipments of that vaccine could arrive in Illinois next week.

Outside of Chicago, NorthShore Highland Park Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Sherman Hospital in Elgin will distribute vaccines.

Hines VA Hospital in Maywood is one of 37 VA hospitals to be receiving the vaccine, due to the capacity to vaccinate large numbers of people and adequate cold storage space.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to outline the distribution plan for Chicago’s suburbs Monday afternoon.