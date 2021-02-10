Chicago restaurants allowed to expand indoor dining capacity starting Thursday

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office released a statement Wednesday outlining a plan that eases indoor dining restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Starting Thursday February 11, indoor service at bars, restaurants and events can expand to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people per room or floor.

“The easing of additional restrictions, including the expansion of indoor capacity to 40%, will be possible once the city reaches at least the “Moderate-Risk” level in the following metrics: COVID cases diagnosed per day, COVID test positivity, Emergency Department visits for COVID-like illness and total number of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients. Capacity can then increase to 50% after two weeks (one incubation period) of successfully maintaining at least the “Moderate-Risk” level across all four metrics,” the statement said.