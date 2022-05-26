CHICAGO — Chicago health leaders Thursday recommended people start wearing masks indoors again.

At this point it’s a recommendation, not a mandate.

The guidance comes as they expect an increase in community spread just as the holiday weekend begins

Currently, Cook and surrounding counties are at a medium level of community spread- but health leaders are predicting our numbers will reach a high level of community spread Thursday night.

“Wear a mask indoors, in public,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference Thursday. “Regardless of your vaccination status. As we move into ‘high,’ put that mask on.”

Arwady and Chicago’s Department of Public Health is advising residents and holiday weekend visitors to mask up, avoid crowded indoor gatherings and get up to date on vaccines and boosters.

“The reason that we’re really pretty confident that Cook County, including Chicago, will move into that higher risk is because by last week, we were seeing 9.8 new admission per 100,000,” Arwady said. “You don’t need to know the exact number here. But the point is when you get to 10 as a region you move to high.”

As of now, there are no mandates are going to be put in place, but health officials are paying close attention to the numbers, specifically when it comes to hospitalizations.

“Our hospitalizations have gone up a little bit, we are averaging 28 Chicagoans being newly hospitalized with covid everyday,” Arwady said.

Those numbers are dramatically lower than at the peak of COVID-19 when around 300 people were getting hospitalized in Chicago each day. Arwady said the goal right now is to prevent us returning to anything close to that amount of hospitalizations.

“If Covid threatens our local hospitals and healthcare capacity we will take further action like citywide indoor mask mandates, or even more stringent if that’s required,’ she said. “But we don’t need it yet and we don’t want to get there.”

Arwady is also recommending anyone with visitors coming in from out of town for the holiday weekend utilize at home tests before spending time together without masks on.