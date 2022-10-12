CHICAGO — Chicago public health leaders are concerned at the low number of people getting their updated Covid vaccine.

The latest vaccine booster targets the Omicron variant and subvariants which make up most of all the Covid cases in Chicago now. The good news is that Covid numbers still remain low in both the city and state.

So far, the Chicago Department of Public Health reports only about 144,000 people eligible for the booster have gotten the shot.

Numbers remain very low in the Black and Latinx community. CDPH Dr. Allison Arwady fears if we see another surge this winter, those communities will be hit the hardest.

Right now, vaccination rates for those communities are both fewer than six percent. She said the booster rates in Chicago’s white population is around 14 percent, but still is not at the level Arwady would like to see. The doctor said she would like booster vaccination numbers at at least 80 percent.

It’s been almost a year since we have seen a genetically different variant. A new variant could, of course, change everything.

For parents with younger children, Arwady said she expects news this week on when children ages 5 to 11 will become eligible for the updated booster. That is another age group where the vaccination rate is low.

According to state public health data, only half of children 5 to 11-years-old are fully vaccinated.

