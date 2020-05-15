Chicago girl, 4, diagnosed with COVID-19 ‘mystery’ syndrome released from hospital

CHICAGO — A young Chicago girl who was among the first in the area to be diagnosed with the coronavirus “mystery” syndrome has been released from the hospital.

Amelia Ateca, 4, was discharged from Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge Friday after being diagnosed in early May with the pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, earlier referred to as the “mystery” syndrome linked to COVID-19.

She’s going home just in time for her fifth birthday this weekend.

Ateca’s symptoms — a fever and gastrointestinal issues — sent her to the hospital in late April. After getting progressively worse, she was diagnosed with the syndrome and spent seven days on a ventilator before recovering.

Ateca’s parents, as well as a younger daughter, have all tested positive for COVID antibodies — suggesting the family unknowingly had the virus earlier in the year.