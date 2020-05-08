Chicago galas move online to raise money for great causes

CHICAGO – If it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago would be in the middle of gala season.

The pandemic has forced many non-profits to tap into new ways to raise money.

Thursday night’s event for Deborah’s Place Opening Doors benefit will be strictly virtual. It is the 35th anniversary.

“So, it’s really important that we continue to communicate with our individual donors that every dollar counts,” said CEO Audrey Thomas. “Everything they give matters, it makes an impact.”

The organization provides supportive housing for women who are experiencing homelessness. In this COVID-19 era, she says non-profits will have to be flexible and creative.

Lashon Gant says Deborah’s Place changed her life.

“Oh my God it was like a game changer for me because I was homeless,” said Gant. “I had a job I had a car but I was sleeping here or sleeping there or sleeping in my car.”

Other galas around the city are going virtual too.

Earlier this week, Merit School of Music held its gala online.

“The gala I think for Merit is really about our students, it’s about the power of music to connect us,” said executive director Charles Grode.

As the pandemic moves into May, it’s likely more galas will take a virtual approach to fundraising this summer.