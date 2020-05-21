Chicago Ford plant closes for 2nd consecutive day over COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — A local Ford plant is having some interruptions as it tries to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ford Assembly plant on South Torrence Avenue closed for a second day after reopening Monday for the first time since mid-March.

The facility shut down for disinfection Tuesday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. It reopened Wednesday, but stopped production hours late due to supplier shortage.

Ford also closed a plant in Dearborn, Michigan after a worker tested positive for the virus.

