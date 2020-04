CHICAGO — Private funeral services will be held Monday for the first Chicago firefighter to die of complications from COVID-19.

Mario Araujo, 49, died last week after testing positive for the virus. He had no known underlying conditions.

A limited number of relatives will be allowed to attend the funeral.

Chicago Fire Department officials will participate in a brief graveside ceremony for the 17-year veteran.

Related Content Chicago firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19 Video