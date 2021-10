CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter has died after contracting the coronavirus, according to Chicago fire officials.

Michael Pickering, 45, was assigned to Engine 29 — a firehouse at the corner of 35th and Lowe in Bridgeport.

According to the department, his death will be deemed a Line of Duty Death. His body will have a full ceremonial escort from McNeal Hospital to Hann Funeral Home at 82nd and Harlem Avenue Friday afternoon.

No further details surrounding his death are available at this time.