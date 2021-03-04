Chicago Fire Department administering COVID-19 vaccines to homebound seniors

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is helping Chicago seniors who cant easily access a COVID-19 vaccination site get their vaccine.

On Thursday, fire crews will be helping homebound seniors by bringing the vaccine to them.

Vaccine appointments, while available in the thousands, have been hard to come by. On Thursday morning, thousands of appointments were made available at 8:30 a.m. for the United Center mass vaccination site. However, once the appointments went live, many complained about website issues and the phone line being down.

Homebound seniors interested in the fire department’s pilot program can visit THIS WEBSITE or call 311.