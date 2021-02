CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday the expansion of indoor dining in Chicago, effective immediately, due to significant progress in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

As of today, restaurants and bars can serve 50 people or 40% capacity. Table size remains limited to no more than 6 people and alcohol service still ends at 11 p.m.

The city is allowing this after Chicago recorded fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases per day, for the past three days.