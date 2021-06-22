Chicago expands in-home vaccinations to residents 12 and up; offering $50 Grubhub gift card

A pensioner receives a shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the newly-opened mass vaccination center in Tokyo Monay, May 24, 2021. Japan opened mass-vaccination sites in two of the country’s biggest metropolitan areas, Tokyo and Osaka, with the goal of administering the shots to up to 15,000 elderly people a day. (Carl Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials announced Tuesday that its in-home vaccination program has been expanded to residents 12 and up. Additionally, those who get vaccinated will receive a $50 Grubhub gift card.

Appointments can be booked now and gift card distribution will begin June 28.

The in-home vaccination offers a choice between the Pfizer (12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) vaccines. Up to 10 people can be vaccinated per household.

The program was launched back in March for nursing home residents and then was expanded to those 65 and older.

Grubhub made a $100,000 donation and the gift card will be usable immediately at any restaurant available through their app.

“Vaccination is the best step to protect your family and your community from COVID-19, and we are grateful to Grubhub for their donation,” said Dr. Arwady. “Now families can be vaccinated together at home and then enjoy a home-delivered restaurant meal. It’s easy and it’s effective—and a great way to celebrate together.”

You can also call 312-746-4835 to make an appointment.