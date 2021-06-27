Chicago expands in-home vaccination program to residents age 12 and up

CHICAGO – The city of Chicago is expanding its in-home vaccination program. 

The city’s “Protect Chicago at Home” program is now open to anyone age 12 and up. The initiative offers up to 10 people at a residence to be vaccinated  – even if individuals are not Chicago residents.

Added incentives include a $50 gift card from Grubhub for household who choose to participate.

Only one gift card per household applies.  

People will be given a choice, based on age, between the Pfizer (12 and older) and Johnson and Johnson (18 and older) vaccines. 

Residents interested may call (312) 746-4835 to make an appointment or register by clicking here.

