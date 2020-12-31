Chicago distilleries received bill from federal government for making hand sanitizer amid pandemic

CHICAGO – Chicago distilleries who started making hand sanitizer when the pandemic started were hit with a hefty bill from the federal government.

It was a hefty $14,000 bill that came out of no where and shocked small businesses.

In March, when COVID-19 hit, there was a huge shortage of hand sanitizer. So distilleries across Chicago figured out a way to help.

They turned their vodka, gin, whiskey and even Malort-making skills into making hand sanitizer.

“The need was so great and no one could find hand sanitizer anywhere else,” said Sonat Birbecker Hart, president of Koval Distillery. “We had to create a separate bottling line, completely changing the way we did everything.”

In the beginning, distilleries, including Koval and CH Distillery, donated the hand sanitizer to first responders and frontline workers.

Then they started selling it to the general public.

But this past week, distilleries across the country got an unexpected $14,000 bill from the federal government for signing up to make hand sanitizer when the country needed it the most.

“I like to think that this is just an oversight that will be corrected,” Birbecker Hart said. “We will wait and see.”

She got her answer on Thursday night. The HHS tweeted out that they have directed the FDA to cease enforcement of the fees.

“I’m pleased to announce we have directed FDA to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees. Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe!” they said.

CH Distillery never planned to pay it and Koval stopped making hand sanitizer when they received it.