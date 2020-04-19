Chicago designer, towing company partner to make 1,000 masks for funeral of CPD officer

CHICAGO – A Chicago designer and a local towing company have teamed up to produce 1,000 masks for the funeral of a CPD officer Tuesday.

Earl Walker, of W&W Towing , and designer Barbara Bates will produce over 1,000 PPE face masks for the Chicago Police Department and other first responders attending the funeral services of the late Sgt. Clifford Martin.

Martin became the second CPD officer to die of complications related to COVID-19.

Walker pledged $500 to make sure the 1,000 masks get produced.

On Friday, the department announced that a third officer has passed away from the virus.