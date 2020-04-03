Chicago designer sewing masks for CPD, hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago fashion designer has answered the call to help the COVID-19 crisis.

“I've been a fashion designer for 34 years,” she said. “I do custom high end clothing

But for the last two weeks, Barbara Bates studio has been transformed.

“A friend called and said, ‘This is something you can easily do.’”

Bates did some research and designed masks that can be washed and re-used. She has donated them to a Chicago hospital and police officers.

“Sinai got 2,000 last week,” she said. “We're jamming now. We probably have 2,000 ready to go out today to first responders.”

Her goal is to make 13,000 masks for the Chicago Police Department and some neighboring agencies.

Friday morning, on the day after the death of Chicago police officer Marco DiFranco, interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said 983 members of the department called in sick. That's more than seven percent of the police force. More than 70 members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Retired Chicago police officer Mary Avent is coordinating the distribution effort and picking up bags of masks and delivering them to police districts in the city.

“I heard what Ms. Bates was doing and thought it was fantastic,” Avent said. “Our first responders need this and I wanted to be a part of it whatever I could do.”

“I have a good feeling inside about it,” Bates said. “I heard the officers yesterday had tears coming out of their eyes when they got a bag of masks. That brought tears to my eyes. I want it to be over really soon.”

The outside of the masks Bates makes is 100% cotton and inside has a special polypropelene material designed to keep out viruses and bacteria.

Bates is relying on donations to continue this effort.

More information on her website at barbarabatesfoundation.org and to donate visit the GoFundMe Page