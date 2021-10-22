Chicago Department of Public Health to begin offering vaccine boosters Monday

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday that it will begin to offered COVID-19 vaccine boosters starting Monday.
The vaccine booster shots will be offered at pop-up clinics, events and through the Protect Chicago At Home — the city’s in-home vaccination program.
In addition, hundreds of pharmacies and healthcare providers throughout the city are also offering vaccine booster doses.
The following groups who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series are eligible to receive a third booster dose of any vaccine at least six months after completing their initial vaccine series.
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
People 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of any vaccine at least two months after their initial vaccine.
The FDA and CDC have authorized people to receive a booster dose of a vaccine different from the one they originally received.