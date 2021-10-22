Chicago Department of Public Health to begin offering vaccine boosters Monday

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday that it will begin to offered COVID-19 vaccine boosters starting Monday.

The vaccine booster shots will be offered at pop-up clinics, events and through the Protect Chicago At Home — the city’s in-home vaccination program.

In addition, hundreds of pharmacies and healthcare providers throughout the city are also offering vaccine booster doses.

The following groups who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series are eligible to receive a third booster dose of any vaccine at least six months after completing their initial vaccine series.

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

People 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of any vaccine at least two months after their initial vaccine.

The FDA and CDC have authorized people to receive a booster dose of a vaccine different from the one they originally received.