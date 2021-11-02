Chicago Covid Travel Advisory updated; 41 states, 1 territory included

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Chicago health officials updated the Covid-19 Travel Advisory Tuesday.

Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are no longer on the advisory.

Forty-one states and one territory remain, including California and Mississippi which returned to the advisory this week.

Under the advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said states are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for at least two consecutive weeks.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 21.4 (17.8 last week). Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 16.5. Chicago’s daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 11.5.