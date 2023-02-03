Chicago and Cook County remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level, according to the latest data from the CDC.

CHICAGO — Chicago and Cook County remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level, according to the latest data from the CDC.

In all, 97 of Illinois’ 102 counties (95%) are at the Low Level this week, up from 74 counties registered last week.

Five counties are considered Medium level, down from last week’s total of 20.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chicago, Cook County drops to low COVID-19 community level

“I remain so pleased to see us hold steady at the Low Level,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “I want to thank Chicagoans for their vigilance against COVID-19, especially over the holidays when we often see cases increase. Let’s continue to do everything we can to stay here, because we know COVID-19 is not gone. Please make sure everyone you love is up-to-date with their vaccines; it’s our best tool to help protect us and keep the virus in check.”

Chicago will host a free Family Vaccination Clinic on Saturday at Kennedy King College, located at 6301 S. Halsted St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Across the nation, community levels remain steady with nearly 70 percent of U.S. counties at Low, and just over 4% at High.

Visit chi.gov/coviddash for the Chicago COVID-19 daily data dashboard.