CHICAGO — Chicago and suburban Cook County moved into the Medium COVID-19 Community Level from high on Thursday based on the latest data from the CDC.

The level drop reflects a dip in new COVID cases and lower virus-related hospitalizations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cook County reaches ‘high community level’ for Covid

The CDC says if the area has 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, that is less than 10.0% of the area is considered to be at a medium level.

“We have been trending in the right direction of late with lower case rates and very few hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, so we’re happy to see this,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “But COVID-19 is still with us. We continue to recommend masking indoors and that the medically vulnerable in particular continue to take precautions to protect themselves from infection. We’re not close to being out of this yet.”

Will, Kendall and Kankakee counties remain at high level.

Visit chi.gov/coviddash for the Chicago COVID-19 daily data dashboard.