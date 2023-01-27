CHICAGO — Chicago and Cook County moved into the Low COVID-19 Community Level, a first since last year, according to the latest data from the CDC.

New local COVID-19 hospital admissions dropped below the threshold of 10 per 100,000 over seven days for the first time since mid-November of 2022.

Across Illinois, 82 of 102 counties are at the Low Level this week and 20 are at Medium.

No Illinois counties registered as High COVID-19 Community Level.

“This is such good news, even as we continue to watch the highly transmissible XBB 1.5 Omicron subvariant spreading further in the Midwest,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “I thank Chicagoans for their vigilance against COVID-19, especially over the year-end-holidays. Every one of you who has stayed up to date on vaccines, worn masks when recommended, and taken other precautions has played a part in keeping COVID in check.”

Visit chi.gov/coviddash for the Chicago COVID-19 daily data dashboard.