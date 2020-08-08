Chicago closes some streets to make room for more outdoor dining

CHICAGO – The City of Chicago is starting to close some streets along commercial corridors to make room for more outdoor dining.

On Friday, Mayor Lightfoot gave the green light for several key commercial corridors to close in an effort to increase revenue for restaurants.

In River North, the city blocked off Wells and Clark streets to give more room. Social distancing rules will remain in effect as restaurant staff members breathe a sigh of relief that more people are able to dine.

“We were able to go ahead and set up our extended patio,” said Frontera Grill manager Tiana Washington. “Over the last couple of weeks, we have been working with all of the restaurants on this stretch of the street to get this going for us.”

Many diners aren’t putting their guard down even when out.

“We have to be very careful,” Christine Albright said. “We still have issues. It’s not open door policy to do whatever we want and I think this is a great way to do it safely, I think we should try to find additional ways for other restaurants and business to also be able to do all of this.”

Even though some streets are closed, fire and hydrants lanes are not.