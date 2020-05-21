Willie Wilson to pay fines of 3 churches that held services during stay-at-home order

CHICAGO — Three churches in Chicago have been fined for holding Sunday services despite the state’s stay-at-home order.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned religious institutions they could be fined for defying social distancing rules. Now, businessman Willie Wilson said he will pay those fines imposed on the churches.

Even with the rain and stay-at home orders, services were held at the Philadelphia Romanian Church of God in Ravenswood, along with the Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Metro Praise International. All three were fined $500.

That wasn’t the first time Metro Praise International in Belmont Cragin held services.More than 100 people attended church inside the building the week prior.

In a news release, Willie Wilson said he will pay the fines and speak at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Wilson has been outspoken about the right to exercise religion, even though the Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have said in-person religious gatherings are dangerous during the pandemic.

An appeals court has ruled that the governor’s stay-at-home order does not appear to discriminate against religious activities.

Phase 3 of reopening would still limit gatherings to 10 people or less, and is expected to happen May 29.

