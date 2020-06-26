Chicago bringing back summer youth jobs program amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO – The city is bringing back One Summer Chicago, a program that will provide nearly 20,000 jobs to young people across Chicago.

In addition to One Summer Chicago, park district summer camps will also return.

For reluctant parents who may be torn between going crazy at home with their kids or sending them to camps, the mayor said there are options.

“We can’t say that there is no risk. COVID is still very much apart of our present but what we’ve been preaching,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “Calculate those risks and take precautions.”

Nearly 20,000 youth jobs will be offered through One Summer Chicago and the recently expanded Chicago Youth Corp will focus on inspiring 2,000 young leaders.

“There were no proms this year, there were no in-person graduations and a lot of rites of passage, because of the pandemic,” said Lisa Morrison Butler with the Chicago Family Dept. of Support Services.

Mayor Lightfoot said the program is about connecting kids to their passions by motivating them to take charge of their futures.

All the programs are available at explore.mychimyfuture.org.

For the Chicago Park District’s camps, 20 percent of the spots are still open.

“We will not turn anyone away for an inability to pay,” Michael Kelly with the district said.

The jobs provided by One Summer Chicago will include a COVID-19 information campaign. Some of the jobs have teens making masks and checking in on the elderly.

Most programs start July 6.