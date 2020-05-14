Chicago boy dies of COVID-19 complications, becomes youngest known virus death in Cook County

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy from Chicago has died from complications of COVID-19, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday.

The boy has been identified as Ernesto Guzman. According to the medical examiner’s office, Guzman had asthma, obstructive sleep apnea and Charcot-Marie Tooth Disorder as contributing factors.

The boy died Thursday and is the youngest known death from the virus in Cook County.

As of Thursday morning, Cook County is now reporting a total of 2,756 deaths.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.