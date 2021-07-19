Chicago, Berwyn, Joliet residents 3 newest winners of vaccine lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three new vaccinated winners of a $100,000 cash prize were announced Monday, with awardees residing in Chicago, Berwyn and Joliet.

Winners were notified by phone or email beginning Monday afternoon. IDPH will call from (312) 814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

Last Monday, the state announced three $100,000 cash prize winners from Chicago, Springfield and Quincy.

Residents who were administered the vaccine were automatically entered into the sweepstakes. Winners can choose to remain anonymous.

