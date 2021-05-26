Chicago beaches to reopen Friday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 22: An aerial view from a drone shows a deserted North Avenue Beach on June 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Today Chicago opened the popular lakefront path and parks along the lake to visitors but, the beaches remain closed as the city continues to fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Park District announced Wednesday 22 beaches will reopen this Friday for the 2021 season.

This will be the first time Chicago beaches have opened for public use since Sept. 2, 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The return of beach season is another step forward with Open Chicago, the Lightfoot’s initiative to safely and fully reopen the city.

The 2021 beach season runs through Sept. 6.

Beachgoers can also access information on swim status by calling the Chicago Park District Beach Hotline at 312-74-BEACH or checking chicagoparkdistrict.com.



Admission to Chicago’s beaches is free.