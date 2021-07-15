Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place

CHICAGO — The Chicago Auto Show is about to officially make its comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special edition of the show kicks off Thursday and runs through Monday a McCormick Place, 2301 S King Drive.

For the first time, the show will feature both indoor and outdoor displays.

It’s been more than a year and a half since the last Chicago Auto Show. The event is usually 10 days long in February and has been a mainstay in Chicago for more than 100 years.

