Chicago area schools pivoting education options as pandemic continues

WILMETTE, Ill. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, so does the debate over in-person learning.

Many suburban schools have had to close their doors for in-person learning as the school year has just begun.

Loyola Academy welcomed students back to the Wilmette high school campus one week ago.

Now, the school will be closing its doors for two weeks after several students tested positive for COVID19.

St. Rita of Cascia High School on the city’s Southwest Side also opened for partial in class learning, only to go back to full virtual a few days later.

Still, school leaders there plan to try in-person learning again after Labor Day, but it’s likely that class will need to switch back to all e-learning.

“I think yeah, that’s most likely what’s going to happen,” said Dr. James Quaid of St. Rita of Casia. “I think you’re better off having some face-to-face instruction than none at all, so I think it’s worth the effort, especially as students are struggling to be able to help them, there’s no doubt that the research shows that the face to face is more effective than this remote across the board.”

Despite the continued spread in schools that have opened for in-person learning, the debate continues for parents who want kids to return to class.

Deerfield Public Schools District 109 started the school year with virtual learning.

Monday night, during the school board meeting, many parents and students voiced their opinion urging the schools to open.

“I firmly believe these kids should be in school as our surrounding neighborhoods are starting with. I think these younger kids are being affected now, these younger ones specifically, this is the foundation of their learning,” a parent said.

Maine South High School in Park Ridge also issued a notice to parents after being notified about potential COVID exposures to students after multiple parties this month.

Administrators sent an email saying they contacted at least 71 students.

The school has canceled all in-person orientations.