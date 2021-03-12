Chicago area residents face issues at Walgreens with appointments for second vaccine dose

DEERFIELD, Ill. — For many Chicago area residents, the feeling of relief when obtaining a coveted COVID-19 vaccine appointment has been quickly offset by problems with appointments for the second vaccine dose.

Crystal Lake resident Karen Trannel ran into several issues while scheduling appointments for the vaccine.

“I woke up several mornings early at 5:00 and I was able to find a first-dose appointment in Island Lake on February 14,” Trannel said.

Trannel was set up at a Walgreens store for the Moderna shot, but the pharmacy only had the Pfizer vaccine when she arrived.

“The pharmacist said we have no control of the vaccine we’re getting from the federal government,” Trannel said.

Trannel took the Pfizer shot she was offered, but her second appointment was scheduled to be at a different Walgreens in Freeport.

“I called the Freeport Walgreens knowing it’s a two-hour drive for me and said I’m supposed to get my Moderna shot but really what I received was Pfizer,” Trannel said.

Trannel said the pharmacy did not have any Pfizer vaccine for her appointment.

Trannel’s problem has emerged at Walgreens across the Chicago area, from Lincolnwood to New Lenox, where Susan Hutchinson had a problem with her father’s appointments.

“With my dad’s, when I called five days ahead of time they said they were carrying Moderna, even though he received Pfizer four weeks before that,” Hutchinson said.

Walgreens responded to the issue, where a spokesperson said a very small number of patients experienced the issue, while updating the system to schedule a second dose at the same location as the first dose.

Some residents have suggested calling the pharmacy a few days in advance of a second appointment if it’s at a Walgreens to see if it will affect you.