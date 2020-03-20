Chicago area research lab helping meet COVID-19 test kit demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One private research laboratory in the Chicago area is trying to meet the demand of COVID-19 test kits.

Abbott in the Chicago suburbs just shipped out over 100,000 kits Wednesday. Two days later, the plan is to bulk ship almost 10 times that by the end of the month. This is part of the public/private relationship with labs that could and should result in more tests with faster results for sick patients.

The kits are not collecting samples from sick patients. They are processing them in test tubes that run through machines available all over the world, including here in the United States.

Julie Unruh has more on the company that worked non-stop for weeks to develop the tests and 72 hours straight to get the kits out the door.