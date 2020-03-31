Chicago area Navy lieutenant shares what it’s like on board USNS Mercy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Navy lieutenant from south suburban Forest View who is on board USNS Mercy is sharing his experience.

Lt. Patrick Marsh is stationed on the floating hospital in the Port of Los Angeles treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said while his crew is not seeing COVID-19 patients, there is no shortage of action. But helping the sick or injured has always been Marsh’s calling.

“My first day of high school I saw someone get shot,” he said.

That led him to become a combat medic for 10 years and on to nursing school to become an officer.

Marsh was sent to the Port of Los Angeles to relieve the pressure on overturned hospitals in LA that are dealing with COVID-19 patients.

‘We’re not taking patients directly off the streets. We’re taking patients that have already been seen,” explained Marsh.

Marsh said he’s treating gunshot wounds, stab wounds, surgical patients, colon resections — to name a few — on board the USNS Mercy.

Marsh said when you’re in Navy medicine, you’re always on the front lines. The main difference for him now? Doing it all in one place.

“It’s interesting to work live and sleep and eat all in the same place,” said Marsh.

There is no timeframe for how long the USNS Mercy will be stationed in Los Angeles.