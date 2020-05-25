Chicago area Memorial Day parades go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

AURORA, Ill. – Chicago area Memorial Day parades went virtual Monday to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

They might not look the same this year, but the sentiment remains the same.

In Aurora, more than 200 people watch the city’s parade on Zoom that honored the fallen.

“It’s not about the parade, it’s about the patriotism,” Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said. “This year is different, come together as one by standing physically apart.”

Elected leaders joined the call to remind people of the sacrifice the men and women gave fighting for our freedom.

Congressman Bill Foster urged people to stay home. He said people may save a veteran’s life, because coronavirus disproportionately attacks the elderly.

“You know I’m always struck by the humility that our vets display,” Foster said. “They seldom seek adoration, although they greatly deserve it.”

The Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society was forced to take their parade, which has been running since 1963, online too.

They dropped they old slogan “nobody watches, everyone marches” in hopes everyone watched today.