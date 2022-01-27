Chicago area COVID-19 testing companies under investigation: reports

CHICAGO — Three Chicago area pop-up COVID-19 testing labs are being investigated for wrongdoing. The investigation was first reported by Block Club Chicago.

The state attorney general’s office told WGN News they have received more than 30 complaints about the O’Hare Clinical Labs — which run locations across the Chicago area and around the country.

Block Club Chicago reports the company was reimbursed nearly $200 million from the federal government for testing since the beginning of the pandemic. Customers told Block Club they had several issues with the lab, including delayed results and questionable practices.

In a statement to Block Club, O’Hare Clinical Labs said testing results were delayed due to the omicron surge and being short staffed because employees were out sick.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has also launched an investigation into Northshore Clinical Labs, which has no affiliation with Northshore Hospital. This was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times which said IDPH has received more than 40 complaints centering on delayed results and not following proper procedures.

Other states are also investigating the company.

On its website, Northshore posted a statement saying it has terminated all third party operations of testing pop-up sites to focus on refining its processing and PCR result times.

Meanwhile, Centers for Covid Control, another pop-up testing company, had it’s Rolling Meadows headquarters raided by the FBI. Block Club Chicago was the first to report problems with testing and procedures there, and the company had been reimbursed close to $125 million from the federal government. Centers for Covid Control is closed for now.