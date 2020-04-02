Chicago area couple reunited with family after being stranded in India

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A West Chicago couple is finally back together with their family after they were stranded in India while picking up their adoptive daughter.

The couple was stuck in India for 21 days while their two other children were waiting for them back in Illinois.

“We’re very excited to be home, a little tired, but we’re glad to be home,” Chris Santa Maria said.

“Basically we got there March 1. We were moving along with the adoption paperwork and then in the middle of it this lockdown occurs and everything shuts down. Once the lockdown came in, we weren’t able to travel at all,” Chris said.

India announced two different dayslong lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while the couple was there.

“It was tough,” Chris added. “We’re really thankful that we were in a really good hotel. We had food and we were safe. We had a few other adoptive families with us, that made it easier. But it was definitely tough to be stuck halfway across the world away from our kids for that long.”

The family said their newly adopted daughter is adjusting well to her new life.

“She’s adjusting a to a new place — again. From the orphanage to the hotel and now here. But she’s a really sweet, happy baby,” Caeli Santa Maria said.

