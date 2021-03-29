Dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site for union workers opens in Chicago

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

CHICAGO — A new vaccination site has been opened that is dedicated for union essential workers in Chicago.

The site is located at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, which is at 2260 S. Grove St. It is open to union workers who live or work in Chicago. They must be eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1A, 1B and 1C guidelines.

“Since Chicago first received COVID-19 vaccines, our highest priority has been to vaccinate our most vulnerable residents and essential workers as quickly as possible,” said Mayor Lightfoot.

The site is expected to handle approximately 1,200 vaccinations per week with additional capacity added as supply increases.

Interested workers must live or work in Chicago, hold a current union card or be a union retiree and qualify under any of the eligibility criteria in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C as defined by the Chicago Department of Public Health.

For more information about appointments, union members should visit www.chicagolabor.org/vaccine.