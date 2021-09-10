Chicago aldermen ask Dr. Arwady to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor activities

CHICAGO — Some aldermen want the city to require anyone who enters an indoor public place to show proof of vaccination in response to soaring COVID-19 cases.

Eight members of the Chicago City Council’s Committee on Health and Human Relations sent a letter to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady on Thursday, and said that any person visiting settings like restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and concert halls — should be required to show proof of vaccination.

The letter reads:

Dr. Arwady:

We, the undersigned members of the Committee on Health and Human Relations, write in

support of Chicago requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for persons visiting public

indoor settings like restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and concert halls.

In the interest of public health, New York City, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Puerto

Rico have all begun requiring proof of vaccination for persons visiting public indoor

settings.

We believe it is time for Chicago to do the same given: (1.) the uncontrolled community

transmission of the Delta variant, (2.) the threat of new variants, (3.) approaching colder

weather that will drive Chicagoans to indoor activities, and (4.) free and readily available

FDA approved and emergency authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

We thank you for your attention to this important matter and look forward to your

response.

Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks fans already have to show proof before entering the United Center. New York, San Francisco and New Orleans already have such mandates.

The aldermen believe Chicago should follow their lead.

The letter comes as President Joe Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates and signed an executive order requiring federal workers to be vaccinated.

Employers with more than 100 workers must require them to be vaccinated or conduct weekly Covid testing.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa signed the letter to Dr. Arwady, but has not yet heard back.

The 35th Ward Alderman adds if Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Arwady do not act, perhaps by executive order he’s prepared to introduce a proposed ordinance that would accomplish the goal.

The mayor and Arwardy have encouraged businesses and entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination.

WGN News has reached out to Lightfoot’s office for a response.