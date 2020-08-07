Chicago alderman tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — A Chicago alderman said he tested positive for COVID-19 after a community event in July.

Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th Ward) announced Thursday he tested positive for the virus after a Bike the Boulevard event on July 31.

“One of the resources provided to the community and myself was COVID testing on-site,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Today, I received my test results and they came back positive.”

On Wednesday, the alderman appeared at a press conference alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The alderman said he is now at home with no symptoms and said he is following all the necessary health guidelines.

https://twitter.com/aldermanscott24/status/1291530430789947393/photo/1