Chicago adds 4 more states to COVID-19 travel advisory

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials announced Tuesday that four more states have been added to the city’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory, bringing the list to a total of 43 states and two territories.

The newly added states are: Maryland, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado. The states all have surpassed the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

COVID-19 Travel Advisory Update: Maryland, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado have been added to the advisory after reporting 15 daily cases per 100k residents. The District of Columbia has been removed after falling below that mark. pic.twitter.com/Ce7b7sFpc5 — ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) August 24, 2021

Any unvaccinated individuals traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.