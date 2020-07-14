Chicago adds 2 states to travel order requiring visitors, residents to self-quarantine upon arrival

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is extending its travel quarantine order to include two more states that are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the city’s website, starting Friday anyone arriving in Chicago after spending at least 24 hours in Iowa or Oklahoma will be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. This includes both residents and people visiting the city.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah were already on the list.

According to the City, the 17 states now included in the travel order have been flagged for having a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days.

Figures provided by the city indicate Iowa and Oklahoma are reporting 15-20 daily infections per 100,000 residents, similar to North Carolina, which was included in the original travel order on July 2. On Monday, Iowa reported 553 new cases while Oklahoma reported 626, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The other states on the list are reporting more cases than that, with Arizona and Florida reporting the most at over 40 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. On Monday, Florida reported over 10,000 new cases.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed the public health order issued by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady earlier this month, and it remains in effect “until further notice.”

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules.

Health officials said they will update the list every Tuesday while the order remains in effect.