Chicago adds 12 more states to travel advisory

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials announced Tuesday that 12 more states have been added to the city’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory, bringing the list to a total of 31 states and two territories.

The newly added states are: Idaho, North Carolina, Washington, Oregon, California, New Mexico, Montana, Delaware, New York, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The states all have surpassed the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

Currently, the states and territories on the advisory include:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Puerto Rico

Virgin Islands

This is the first time since April 19 that the Travel Advisory has more states over the 15 cases/day/100k population than under. The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 25.4.

Any unvaccinated individuals traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.

Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order was changed to an Advisory on June 29, after three consecutive reporting periods of no states crossing the threshold of 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day.