CHICAGO – The Chicago Fire Department is mourning the loss of their most recent active duty member to die of COVID-19 complications

On Twitter Thursday, the department announced the death of paramedic PIC Robert Truevillian. He joined CFD as a paramedic in December of 2000.

Robert Truevillian, courtesy GoFundMe

Truevillian was assigned to Ambulance 71 at 10458 Hoxie Avenue in Trumbull Park.

The department has now lost three activity duty members to the virus.

If you’d like to donate to his family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Sadly we announce the death of CFD PIC Robert Truevillian due to COVID-19. He joined the CFD as a Paramedic in December of 2000. He was assigned to Amb 71, 10458 Hoxie. He becomes the third active duty CFD member to die of COVID-19 complications. God be with him. Photo pending. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 17, 2020