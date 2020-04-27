CDC adds 6 more possible COVID-19 symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added half a dozen more possible new coronavirus symptoms to its list. They are:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Lost of taste or smell

The CDC previously listed fever, cough, and shortness of breath as COVID-19 symptoms.

Symptoms generally appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus. Studies have shown that patients may be most infectious in the days before they begin showing symptoms.

The CDC did not address “COVID toes,” a condition some doctors are reporting in otherwise asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. This phenomenon is described as lesions or painful bumps that may appear on one or all toes. The lesions are bright red but can evolve into a purple color.

Chicago pediatric dermatologist Dr. Amy Paller reported seeing a large number of teens and young adult patients present this condition.

“None of these teens or young adults have gone on to have any serious issues,” she said. “They seem to resolve after a few weeks. We’ll have to find out more as this progresses.”

