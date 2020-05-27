Carpentersville soldier, mother die three days apart from coronavirus

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. – A Carpentersville family is mourning the loss of an Army Reserves soldier and his mother who died three days apart from coronavirus.

34-year-old Simon Zamudio died at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates last Friday.

His sister said Zamudio gotten sick five days earlier and went to the hospital Thursday after his symptoms got worse. He was reportedly discharged because his oxygen levels were high.

His condition worsened and his wife brought him back to the hospital, but he died shortly after arriving.

Zamudio’s mother, Gloria Cervantes, 70, had been hospitalized with coronavirus for more than two weeks.

She passed away on Monday, three days after her son.

Family had a dual wake for the both of them Wednesday night at Willow Funeral Home.

“I was 13 years old when my dad passed away. I was the one that helped look after them. Losing Simon is like losing a son. On top of that we’ve lost our mother, too. It’s an unbearable pain,” sister Alicia Zamudio said.

Simon Zamudio enlisted in the Army Reserves five years ago. He was part of the 371st Theater Movement Control Element in Fort Sheridan.

He was just promoted to sergeant last month.

His sister, Alicia, was also hospitalized with coronavirus, but was able to make a recovery.