Carol Stream nursing home wrestles with COVID-19 outbreak

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A nursing home in Carol Stream is combating a COVID-19 outbreak within the last week, according to a spokesperson.

Covenant Living at Windsor Park has experienced a widespread outbreak affecting independent living residents, though many of the residents infected have been asymptomatic.

The facility did not disclose if the residents were vaccinated or not due to privacy reasons and iterated the vaccine has been made available to staff and residents.

In an effort to mitigate the outbreak, the facility has required masks outside of apartments with limited capacity in dining venues and planned activities.

Visitations have also been temporarily halted to skilled nursing and assisted living homes.