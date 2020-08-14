Cardinals plan Saturday doubleheader with White Sox in return to play

ST. LOUIS – With only five games under their belts, the Cardinals are gearing up to play a lot of makeup games in Chicago.

The White Sox were supposed to start a three-game series with the Red Birds Friday, but Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirmed the team will return to play on Saturday. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, it will reportedly be the first of three doubleheaders in five days with twin billings at Wrigley scheduled for Monday and Wednesday.

#stlcards will play three doubleheaders in Chicago — Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. The latter two coming in Wrigley vs #Cubs. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) August 14, 2020

Mozeliak also confirmed another staff member, who has been quarantined, tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total in the organization to 18. They are not expected to make the trip North. However, approximately 40 rental cars will be used to individually transport the St. Louis contingent of the big league roster which will be joined in Chicago by players from the alternate site in Springfield, Missouri via bus.

The plan will reportedly only go forward with the approval of Major League Baseball.

If the Cardinals do take the field, they may be a little rusty. They have not played a game since July 29th.