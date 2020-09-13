Candlelight vigil held in Berwyn for 48-year-old ICU nurse who lost life to COVID-19

BERWYN, Ill. — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday in Berwyn for a 48-year-old ICU nurse who lost his life to COVID-19.

Neuman Kiamco passed away from the virus on Aug. 30 after coming down with a fever while working in the MacNeal Hospital ICU on June 22. That night, Kiamco came down with a 103 degree fever and tested positive.

He worked at the hospital for 15 years and co-workers said nursing was his life. On Saturday night, around 100 gathered to honor his life.

Co-worker Francesa Gelb made sure he did not die alone.

I was his nurse at the bedside during his darkest hours and it was probably the worst day of my career,” she said. “I was grateful I could be there to hold his hand and tell him you are not alone you hear me ‘Neuman you are not alone.'”

His friends said they will remember him most for being funny, passionate and being very opinionated.

Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has killed 8,295 people in the state.